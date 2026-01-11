Fascism Kills, in Caracas & Minneapolis

Transcript (Edited for Publication)

We are live.

Folks—look.

I didn’t plan to go live. But if you are not outraged right now, you’re not fucking human.

What is happening in Minneapolis is unbelievable.

What I want to talk about—briefly but clearly—is fascism. And fascism kills.

We should already know who these people are. If you’re watching this, you do know who they are. There is no accountability. There is no competence. There is no compassion.

There is only cruelty.

There is only stupidity.

There are only different rules for them than there are for us—because they think they’re special. Because they think they’re important.

Trump and his billionaire friends. Musk and his Teslas. Peter Thiel, obsessed with living forever. God help us all.

It’s them against all of us.

And I don’t know how anyone hasn’t realized this by now—but it doesn’t matter who you are.

You can be Rosa Elena Gonzalez, 80 years old, living your life in Caracas. Maybe visiting family. Maybe going to see her grandkids. Who knows?

And you’re blown to smithereens by someone committing war crimes—someone who ignores the United Nations, ignores the U.S. Constitution, ignores Congress’s authority to declare war, and ignores the law entirely.

A convicted criminal.

Whenever you refer to Donald Trump, remember this:

Convicted criminal Donald Trump.

Adjudicated rapist Donald Trump.

The man Jack Smith identified as the single most culpable person for January 6th.

Five years ago, they attacked the Capitol. Over 150 police officers were hospitalized. People died—because they are seditionists. And none of it was properly prosecuted.

If you can’t see the connection here, then you don’t understand fascism.

Fascism is violence because you feel like it.

Stealing property because you feel like it.

Doing whatever the hell you want—because you don’t care.

They didn’t care about Rosa Elena Gonzalez. She’ll never take another breath. Her family has lost her forever.

And they don’t care about Renee Nicole Good, the woman shot in the back of the head by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

I’m glad to hear Minneapolis leaders telling ICE to get the hell out. I’m glad investigations are being discussed.

But Democrats—attorneys general, district attorneys—wherever you are: start arresting them.

They are breaking state laws.

They are violating due process.

They are masking their identities.

They are smashing windows.

They are throwing pregnant women to the ground.

Arrest them.

They are criminals.

There is video of an ICE officer walking around Minneapolis with an SS tattoo on his neck.

Would you open your door to that person?

Of course not.

These are Nazis. And yes—if you try to get away, they might shoot you in the head.

This is all connected.

Rosa Elena Gonzalez.

Renee Nicole Good.

The gardeners dragged away.

The windows smashed.

The people disappeared into detention camps they joke about naming like theme parks.

These people are criminals. They are not fit to run a dry cleaner—yet they’re running the country.

Kristi Noem shoots dogs.

Illegally helps her daughter.

These people care about nobody.

I don’t know if Renee Nicole Good was Latina.

I don’t know if she was white.

I don’t know her immigration status.

And I don’t care.

You don’t get to treat people like this. Ever.

Enough of the losers of our society getting revenge on the rest of us.

So here’s the message—because messaging matters.

Don’t say, “pursuant to the Constitution.”

Say this:

A convicted criminal illegally bombed Venezuela and murdered an 80-year-old woman.

A lawless regime is shooting innocent people in Minneapolis.

These are crimes.

Stop defending criminals.

We are being run by lawless thugs—by a convicted felon, by people who planned an insurrection, by people who were never held accountable.

And here’s the truth: independent media matters, because corporate media has failed.

It’s us.

We are the ones who have to fight this.

Protest.

Write.

Make videos.

Talk to people.

Convince the undecided.

This is not about left versus right.

It’s about us versus oligarchs.

Whether you make $50,000 or $5 million a year, we are all being robbed—of housing, child care, education, dignity, and safety.

They bomb you abroad.

They shoot you at home.

That is who they are.

So define them. Name them. Hold them accountable.

March.

Make noise.

Use whatever platform you have.

There are more of us than there are of them.

And we are not the violent ones.

For Rosa Elena Gonzalez—rest in peace.

For Renee Nicole Good—I am sorry this country failed you.

But no more.

Every day, we wake up ready to fight—in every way that is lawful, moral, and relentless.

Be nonviolent.

Be loud.

Be present.

Thanks for watching.

Keep fighting the fight.