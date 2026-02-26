Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Gold's avatar
Karen Gold
4h

The State of the Swamp was so much fun. I love the Portland Frog Army!

Reply
Share
Mary Schweitzer's avatar
Mary Schweitzer
4h

Boy did I need this today! I was depressed about the Epstein victims, the refusal of ICE and CBP to obey the most obvious rules for a police force in a democracy … and then there was THIS marvelous tale.

Thank you! (And thanks to the participants.)

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture