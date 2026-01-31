When the Files Vanish

Make a one-time donation

In this week’s Weekly Wrapup, David Shuster delivered a sharp, fast-moving breakdown of a news cycle defined by authoritarian abuse of power, institutional rot, and moments of grim absurdity that now feel routine in Trump’s America.

The week opened with chaos at the Department of Justice, which abruptly released—and then just as quickly removed—more than three million pages of Jeffrey Epstein files. According to Shuster, the documents included deeply disturbing allegations involving Donald Trump, including claims of sexual assault of underage girls and grotesque descriptions of events allegedly held at Mar-a-Lago. The DOJ’s explanation, delivered by Trump’s former personal attorney now serving as Deputy Attorney General, rang hollow when the files vanished minutes after posting, replaced by a “page not found” notice. The timing and reversal raised immediate red flags about transparency, obstruction, and selective enforcement.

That same day brought another vanishing act—this time at movie theaters. A heavily promoted documentary centered on Melania Trump quietly began disappearing from cinemas after dismal ticket sales. Shuster highlighted the financial absurdity: Amazon reportedly paid $40 million for the film and spent $35 million more promoting it, despite projections of only $1–2 million in opening-week revenue. In Hollywood terms, that math only makes sense if the movie was never really about box office success at all.

The week’s most chilling development came in Georgia, where FBI agents raided a Fulton County election center and seized records connected to the 2020 election—six years after Trump famously pressured state officials to “find” votes. Shuster underscored how unprecedented it was for the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, to personally participate in the execution of a search warrant, calling it a fundamental breach of law-enforcement norms.

In Minnesota, fallout continued from the killing of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by ICE agents. After officials falsely portrayed Pretti as violent, both Kristi Noem and ICE commander Greg Bovino were sidelined and replaced by border czar Tom Homan. Shuster noted the grim irony that authorities were now touting “progress” because ICE had gone an entire week without killing anyone.

The episode closed with two tonal pivots: a tribute to a utility lineman risking his life to restore power during brutal winter storms, and an AI-generated satire mocking the same ICE commander recently removed from his post. Shuster’s sign-off captured the moment perfectly: keep laughing, keep smiling—and stay strong.

