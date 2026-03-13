Shuster’s Weekly Wrap-Up: Trump’s Iran War Sends Oil Prices Soaring

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Gas prices are surging. Oil markets are exploding. And the Trump administration insists the United States is “not at war.”

In this week’s Shuster’s Weekly Wrap-Up, David Shuster examines the economic and geopolitical fallout from the U.S. attacks on Iran.

Oil prices have jumped dramatically, the Strait of Hormuz is under threat, and global markets are bracing for oil potentially reaching $200 per barrel. At the same time, the U.S. labor market is weakening with major job losses reported across multiple sectors.

Shuster breaks down:

• Why oil prices are surging

• How the Iran conflict threatens global shipping routes

• The economic impact on American workers and farmers

• The political messaging from the Trump administration

• And this week’s bizarre political moment involving Marco Rubio

If oil prices continue to spike, the result could be higher inflation, economic slowdown, and escalating geopolitical risk.

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