Shuster's Weekly Wrap-Up: Gas Up 71 Cents, Jane Doe #4 Buried, and Trump Jokes About Pearl Harbor

Cliff’s Note: Shuster’s Weekly Wrap-Up is one of those things that makes Blue Amp Media what it is — David takes the week’s chaos, connects the threads nobody else is connecting, and delivers it with the kind of fire that makes you want to send it to everyone you know. It’s one of many reasons people subscribe, and right now you can get 25% off a paid subscription to make sure you never miss one. Don’t look away.

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Gas prices have spiked 71 cents since Trump’s war with Iran began, and Americans are slapping stickers on gas pumps from coast to coast — “My war did that,” “You voted for this,” and worse. Meanwhile, the administration says hurting consumers is “the last of our concerns,” Saudi Arabia is warning of $180-a-barrel oil, and Speaker Johnson is assuring everyone the mission is “winding down” while Trump weighs deploying troops to the Strait of Hormuz. Oh, and Pete Hegseth wants you to pray about it.

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But that’s not all Shuster’s got. The DOJ tried to bury FBI interviews with Jane Doe Number Four — a woman who says Donald Trump raped her when she was between 13 and 15 years old. The FBI found her credible. And 37 pages of documents are still being withheld. Shuster connects it all — the war, the gas prices, the Pearl Harbor joke, the cover-up — in this week’s episode. You need to watch this one.

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