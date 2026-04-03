Shuster's Weekly Wrap-Up: Trump FIRES Pam Bondi — Then Hegseth Gets Caught War Profiteering

Cliff’s Note:

Every week David Shuster tells it like it is—Bondi fired, Hegseth war profiteering, a US jet shot down—and I know you’re thinking what I’m thinking: finally, somebody’s just saying it. That’s Blue Amp Media . That’s what we’re building. And you found your people.

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It was the kind of week that would be unbelievable in fiction. Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi — with a “we love Pam” post and zero severance plan — while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced explosive war profiteering accusations after the Financial Times reported his broker tried to place multimillion-dollar bets on defense stocks right before the Iran strikes. Meanwhile, Trump claimed Iran’s military was destroyed. U.S. intelligence says they still have half their arsenal. Then a US fighter jet got shot down.

But that’s not all. Mike Lindell got slapped with yet another lawsuit over his election lies. Tiger Woods wrecked his SUV, called Donald Trump for comfort, then failed a field sobriety test and caught a DUI. Charles Barkley went on CBS and called out how immigrants are being treated in this country. And the AI clip of the week imagines the Trump Presidential Library — complete with gift jets, the Lolita Express, and an “unwoke” casino. You cannot make this up.

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