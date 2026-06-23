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Gina Ruiz's avatar
Gina Ruiz
1h

yup! "Trump’s 'Presidential' defecations" are his M.O. Sadly, this is a great read. Thank you David Shuster.

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Sheila
1h

Trump supporters just don’t get it!! The man is totally unfit!!!!! Wake up!!!! He needs to go ASAP!!! How many times must people keep bringing this up?? Congress!!! IMPEACH HIM AND HIS ADMINISTRATION!!!

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