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Curt Smith's avatar
Curt Smith
8h

Anthropic refused to create a military targeting system that takes the "man out of the loop", which infuriated Hegseth, who is a warmonger's

Warmonger. The Israel Defense Force used AI for targeting in Gaza -

One reservist said he would pick up the ringing phone and was given 20 seconds to recommend or not recommend a target, and was under intense pressure to approve every nomination by his chain of command, hence the complete destruction of all 35 hospitals in Gaza, all the water plants, factories, apartment buildings, fishing fleet, and some probably 100,000 Gaza's, most of whom had little to do with Hamas. It was a war of extermination, not reprisal, and the captives were sacrificed in order to provide cover for a war continued long past viable combat operations. Hegseth was completely taken with the total war model. Drones for now are controlled by a human, but loitering autonomous ones will killl Muslims and presumably Greenlanders without qualms or ever having to take a break. It is "1984's" "perpetual War for Perpetual Peace." Autonomous drones can patrol the Caribbean and kill people at sea or on land, creating a permanent aerial threat to everybody Hegseth hates, and a perfect assassination weapons for domestic use.

Anthropic had a problem with this version of Fred Saberhagen's "Beserker" sci-fi machines, so the contract was dumped as a lesson to others. Our military is being turned into a Mafia outfit, a giant extortion machine with nuclear weapons that will be autonomous. How's that for a dystopian future?

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JOHN VICEDOMINI's avatar
JOHN VICEDOMINI
8h

Look if it’s about making money for himself or his friends Trump will do anything. Since he puts money above people and not the other way around he is not fit to lead people… proof is he is leading people to the poor house while he enriches himself.

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