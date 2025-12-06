Blue Amp Media

EXCLUSIVE: US Navy Deleted Video of October Boat Attack Survivors
Leaked document reveals effort to coverup aftermath of Oct 17 strike
  
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
 and 
David Shuster
Wounded and Unknown: Treatment and Release Procedures for "Unprivileged Belligerents"
How the Law of War, U.S. doctrine, and International Humanitarian Laws govern wounded persons of unclear status.
  
Blue Amp
 and 
Blue Amp Media
Trump Is Imploding With Young Voters—and Shuster Has the Receipts
A brutal poll crash, a Pentagon scandal, and the wildest political clip of the week. You need to see this breakdown.
  
Blue Amp
 and 
David Shuster
4:37
The Video They Don’t Want You to See — And the Woman Exposing the Truth
Cliff and David unpack the Venezuela strike as Rosie the Resister brings truth and fire to BAM.
  
Cliff Schecter
Rosie the Resister
Blue Amp
, and 
David Shuster
1:03:10
Trump’s Cruelty Laid Bare: Doctor-Senator Issues Dire Warning for America
Saud Anwar joins Amped Up to reveal how SNAP cuts, illegal bombings, and government sabotage are putting millions at risk.
  
Blue Amp
Cliff Schecter
, and 
David Shuster
1:04:51
A Tyrant in a Raid Jacket: Kash Patel’s FBI Meltdown Revealed
From tantrums over patches to PR-driven directives, a new report uncovers how Patel turned the FBI into a sideshow.
  
David Shuster
 and 
Blue Amp
Hardball Heat: Trump’s Meltdown, Aftyn’s Momentum & Habba’s Humiliation
A recap of my Hardball appearance — where we talked Trump’s vengeance, Aftyn Behn’s authentic rise, and the court ruling that exposed Alina Habba as a…
  
Cliff Schecter
 and 
Christopher Peleo-Lazar
1:00:17

November 2025

Happy 81st Birthday to My Dad, Who Never Thought He'd See 70
Despite dementia, obesity, grief, and heart disease, he's still here - living, if not his best life, at least an honest one.
  
Dana DuBois
 and 
Blue Amp
Pete Hegseth Confessed to a War Crime — And America Shrugs
From Nuremberg to Trumpworld, Cliff Schecter dismantles the toxic normalization of atrocity — and demands the accountability our heroes fought for.
  
Cliff Schecter
 and 
Blue Amp
America’s Dangerous Delusion: Pretending Trump Is Fine
David Shuster exposes the fatigue, fury, and cognitive erosion the Trump team is desperately trying to hide.
  
David Shuster
 and 
Blue Amp
MAGA Shocker Comin' In Hot: Aftyn Behn Turns a Red Stronghold Purple!
A stunning new poll shows the Republican grip slipping—and a deep-red district suddenly up for grabs.
  
Cliff Schecter
Nick Paro
David Shuster
, and 
Blue Amp
1:06:58
Michigan Ascends, Ohio State Pretends
David Shuster celebrates Wolverine excellence while gleefully dismantling the Buckeyes’ insecurities, myths, and scarlet-clad delusions.
  
David Shuster
 and 
Blue Amp
