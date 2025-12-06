Subscribe
EXCLUSIVE: US Navy Deleted Video of October Boat Attack Survivors
Leaked document reveals effort to coverup aftermath of Oct 17 strike
9 hrs ago
•
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
and
David Shuster
302
37
131
Wounded and Unknown: Treatment and Release Procedures for "Unprivileged Belligerents"
How the Law of War, U.S. doctrine, and International Humanitarian Laws govern wounded persons of unclear status.
15 hrs ago
•
Blue Amp
and
Blue Amp Media
56
5
26
Trump Is Imploding With Young Voters—and Shuster Has the Receipts
A brutal poll crash, a Pentagon scandal, and the wildest political clip of the week. You need to see this breakdown.
Dec 6
•
Blue Amp
and
David Shuster
386
21
105
4:37
The Video They Don’t Want You to See — And the Woman Exposing the Truth
Cliff and David unpack the Venezuela strike as Rosie the Resister brings truth and fire to BAM.
Dec 5
•
Cliff Schecter
,
Rosie the Resister
,
Blue Amp
, and
David Shuster
134
13
17
1:03:10
Trump’s Cruelty Laid Bare: Doctor-Senator Issues Dire Warning for America
Saud Anwar joins Amped Up to reveal how SNAP cuts, illegal bombings, and government sabotage are putting millions at risk.
Dec 4
•
Blue Amp
,
Cliff Schecter
, and
David Shuster
172
12
30
1:04:51
A Tyrant in a Raid Jacket: Kash Patel’s FBI Meltdown Revealed
From tantrums over patches to PR-driven directives, a new report uncovers how Patel turned the FBI into a sideshow.
Dec 3
•
David Shuster
and
Blue Amp
111
12
23
Hardball Heat: Trump’s Meltdown, Aftyn’s Momentum & Habba’s Humiliation
A recap of my Hardball appearance — where we talked Trump’s vengeance, Aftyn Behn’s authentic rise, and the court ruling that exposed Alina Habba as a…
Dec 2
•
Cliff Schecter
and
Christopher Peleo-Lazar
92
10
19
1:00:17
November 2025
Happy 81st Birthday to My Dad, Who Never Thought He'd See 70
Despite dementia, obesity, grief, and heart disease, he's still here - living, if not his best life, at least an honest one.
Nov 30
•
Dana DuBois
and
Blue Amp
157
20
12
Pete Hegseth Confessed to a War Crime — And America Shrugs
From Nuremberg to Trumpworld, Cliff Schecter dismantles the toxic normalization of atrocity — and demands the accountability our heroes fought for.
Nov 29
•
Cliff Schecter
and
Blue Amp
333
70
96
America’s Dangerous Delusion: Pretending Trump Is Fine
David Shuster exposes the fatigue, fury, and cognitive erosion the Trump team is desperately trying to hide.
Nov 28
•
David Shuster
and
Blue Amp
255
14
65
MAGA Shocker Comin' In Hot: Aftyn Behn Turns a Red Stronghold Purple!
A stunning new poll shows the Republican grip slipping—and a deep-red district suddenly up for grabs.
Nov 26
•
Cliff Schecter
,
Nick Paro
,
David Shuster
, and
Blue Amp
131
22
33
1:06:58
Michigan Ascends, Ohio State Pretends
David Shuster celebrates Wolverine excellence while gleefully dismantling the Buckeyes’ insecurities, myths, and scarlet-clad delusions.
Nov 25
•
David Shuster
and
Blue Amp
47
33
12
