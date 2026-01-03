On January 3, 2026, reports from Caracas confirmed what many around the world feared: the United States launched a full-scale military assault on the capital of Venezuela, with ongoing explosions rocking the city and credible claims that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife had been captured by U.S. forces.

Our own Melissa Corrigan, she/her was quick to pull together a report from Elizabeth Raven in Caracas, describing the mood on the ground this morning.

This development marks a grim inflection point—one that Blue Amp Media has been tracking, warning about, and contextualizing long before the missiles flew.

Over months, Blue Amp Media writers, independent journalists, veterans, and connections have published a steady drumbeat of reporting on Venezuela’s political conditions, the dubious intelligence narratives being propagated in Washington, the illegal use of military force at sea, and the erosion of both U.S. domestic law and international norms.

What was visible in those stories wasn’t luck or hindsight—it was pattern recognition based on actual on-the-ground developments, policy decisions, and intelligence manipulation.

That history matters because what took place today was not spontaneous. It was not unpredictable. It was the culmination of rhetoric, misinformation, legal bungling, and executive adventurism that BAM’s reporting unpacked in real time.

But neither does predictability excuse it: what is happening now is a criminal, unconstitutional act of aggression that should prompt immediate legal scrutiny and, at a minimum, a Congressional declaration of war—which, as of this writing, has not occurred.

At BAM, we’ve taken a clear position on this entire debacle:

We have consistently documented how questionable intelligence and political narratives were used to justify escalation , long before any military strikes occurred.

We have exposed unlawful military actions , particularly the so-called “boat strikes,” which occurred without lawful authorization and resulted in loss of life and destroyed evidence.

We broke the story on #DeleteGate , as Melissa Corrigan documented the confusion and illegality surrounding the orders to delete evidence of sailors picked up during the boat strikes.

We have emphasized the absence of Congressional authorization , underscoring a fundamental constitutional issue: the executive branch does not have the power to initiate war without Congress.

We have elevated voices from within Venezuela and independent observers, ensuring that reporting on the region was not just U.S. official narrative regurgitation.

These themes didn’t just emerge recently — they were threads woven through dozens of BAM reports and analyses in recent months.

These are the key Blue Amp Media articles that documented the road to today’s U.S. invasion of Venezuela—before the bombs fell, before the narrative hardened, and before accountability vanished.

This article from Jonathan Larsen traces how intelligence about Venezuela was sourced, filtered, and delivered directly into the political machinery surrounding Donald Trump. It shows how escalation toward war began not with verified threat assessments, but with politicized intelligence and internal messaging, laying the groundwork for reckless decision-making.

BAM’s Melissa Corrigan obtained and reported on evidence that the U.S. Navy deleted video footage showing survivors of a maritime strike connected to Venezuela. This is direct evidence of unlawful use of force followed by evidence destruction, crossing from policy failure into potential war crimes territory—before any formal war was acknowledged.

For months, Blue Amp Media documented—step by step—how the United States was sliding toward open war with Venezuela: politicized intelligence shaping presidential decision-making, unlawful naval strikes with survivors deliberately erased from the record, wounded detainees disappearing into legal black holes, and a Defense Department engaged in systematic evidence suppression.

None of this was hidden, sudden, or unforeseeable. It was visible in real time, reported carefully, and warned about repeatedly. That predictability does not mitigate the crime; it compounds it.

Most urgently, Congress must act. The Constitution vests the power to declare war in the legislative branch—not the president alone. To allow a war of this scale to proceed without debate, oversight, and authorization is to permit the unraveling of basic constitutional safeguards.

History will judge not only those who launched this war, but those who failed to stop it. Blue Amp Media’s Venezuela coverage was a record of what was happening, why it mattered, and how it led here. Now, the reckoning begins.