Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tori lawson's avatar
Tori lawson
5h

Let’s keep an eye on Russia and Ukraine and let’s not let this distract us from what Russia is doing to Ukraine because this is what Putin and Trump hope that we get distracted from plus the fact that he wants us to be distracted from him being a child rapist and the Epstein files not coming out so let’s not get distracted over this fucking fake war

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rick M's avatar
Rick M
5h

We know every stupid thing he says out loud he eventually does. But NOBODY does anything about it. Why the fuck are we letting this fucking maniac ruin our country and our world reputation while he and his cronies are terrorizing us and the world? What the fuck? We fought WWII for this shit? And why the fuck is our military even listening to this deranged, damaged, child molesting, TRAITOROUS, BONE SPUR?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture