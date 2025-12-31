Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
It’s Time's avatar
It’s Time
2h

Well done. It brings back memories of women telling their stories how they were manipulated. The reoccurring tactics the sick people use on these kids. As in your writing, it’s clear that they plan their tactics to manipulate these kids carefully. The game is part of it. The problem with many people reading of hearing these events is they often don’t understand why these kids return after weird shit happens. People forget that these are little kids. Thanks for your work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lisa Nystrom's avatar
Lisa Nystrom
1h

Seems like thirty years of bumbling and fumbling the ball with this case. Thank you for this touching piece. It reminds us what this case is all about. Justice for the victims and making sure something like this is never allowed to happen again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture