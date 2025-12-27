Blue Amp Media

Rain Robinson's avatar
Rain Robinson
3h

Epatein tentacles were certainly in the highest levels of banking, finance, and institutions like Harvard. So he bought influence and "prestige" by procuring children and young girls to horny and depraved men. I'm sure pedopotus isn't the only one keeping the files away from scrutiny. Prominent bankers, professors, lawyers, politicians, celebrities, and other wealthy players don't want revealing details of their transactions, sexual and financial, exposed either. We may never know all the convoluted layers of Epstein and Maxwell's trafficking of girls. And that is one facet of their many financial and political extortions, bribery, and blackmail. Very Informative article, thank you.

Anne Woods
3h

Harvard endowment is an Israel money laundry. Not even a secret. The money influence is everywhere in the academia.

