by Cliff Schecter

One can try to get into Donald Trump’s head, if one is so inclined. Whether wishing to access his Venezuela “plans” or newest gauche, gold trinket to wield as a sword against the demons constantly whispering you’re nothing, Donald.

But I wouldn’t recommend it.

My guess is many a shrink or mistress have tried and exited staggering, horrified by what they witnessed. Also, there’s not much of value to discover when you go intellectually spelunking in that cavernous, addled bungalow of un-read books, unresolved-Ivanka issues and un-investigated neural diarrhea.

I know this, because one of the benefits you get with Blue Amp Media is we peel off into the darkness, risking potential danger and endless emotional suffering for you by going into Trump’s withered coconut. Membership has its privileges.

This is what led us to unhappily predict a Trump land invasion of Venezuela was forthcoming. You can read the stories we broke about Venezuela, and our predictions about what this horde of morally-punctured poltroons called MAGA would do, here.

But in this essay, let’s talk politics. It’s unavoidable with Trump, like misspelling three-letter words or eventually becoming the cause of airborne VD. Trump only cares about power politics and the its corrupt spoils. It’s all his overgrown amygdala knows. He’d probably toss Tiffany off the top of Trump Tower if there were a Rolex in it.

So for Democrats, getting this right could not be more important in this moment.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) and Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) are veterans leading the way in responding to Trump’s unconstitutional, international war crimes. Venezuela is on tap now, but ICE, Epstein, tariffs, Trump’s billionaire-fluffing, they’re all of a piece.

So providing the simple straightforward narrative of Trump, and contrasting who we are, sharing what we do and how we fight him, is crucial. It goes like this:

Trump and his coterie of cruel, transactional, rich-beyond-consequence fucksticks are destroying our democracy and economy to pocket our paychecks and ban our freedoms. The Thiels, Musks, Bezos’, Zuckerbergs, Ellisons and other self-anointed ruling families meet in backrooms to decide our rights, economic station, our very lives…as they divvy up their billions they gain at our expense. They are, in every sense, the exact conspiracy The Right’s imagined about The Left for decades.

This is the message we must take into 2026 if we want an FDR-like blowout that turns out the Democratic base—even those who haven’t voted in years—-wins over a chunk of Republicans, and overwhelmingly cleans up among independents.

So who’s hitting the right note and taking the correct tack in responding to Trump’s dictatorial attack on Venezuela? Let’s see what Seth Moulton’s saying. Then take a look at House “Leader,” Hakeem Jeffries.

Here’s Rep. Moulton:

Today, the Trump administration carried out an unconstitutional military attack on Venezuela, and once again, they are doing it without a plan, without honesty, and without legal authority. The only consistency we’ve received from this administration throughout this engagement has been dishonesty.

Marco Rubio told Congress and the American people days ago this was not about regime change. That was false. He said this was about drugs. That was false. Every step of the way the story changes…the truth does not support what they are doing. ..when the Secretary of State lies to Congress, the President lies to the country, we lose Congressional oversight of the military, the rule of law starts to collapse. I served in Iraq during the forever wars. I came to Congress because I saw what happens when lawmakers fail to stop illegal wars built on lies. That is why I introduced the No Unauthorized War with Venezuela Act, alongside every Democratic veteran in the House and the ranking members of our national security committees. Congress has a constitutional responsibility to decide when this country goes to war, not the President acting alone, not based on shifting excuses.

Invading, occupying, or running Venezuela will not fix a single problem facing American families. It will not lower costs. It will not make us safer. It will only put more service members in harm’s way without justification or accountability. Leadership means telling the truth, even when it is uncomfortable. It means standing up to any administration, Republican or Democrat, that thinks it can wage war without answering to the American people. That is exactly what I am doing, and it’s a fight we can only win if we all stand together in holding this corrupt administration accountable.

That’s it. Really, pretty easy.

Tell a simple story—the truth—about what Trump’s done, how it’s wrong, how we’ll fight to make it right and help Americans. As Moulton said, there are “corrupt” people telling “lies,” and committing “illegal” acts. Good Americans must stop them, by “telling you the truth” even when it’s “uncomfortable.” Because that’s what those not suffering from bone-spur-hampered courage do.

Now this statement by Rep. Jeffries:

Nicolas Maduro is a criminal and authoritarian dictator who has oppressed the people of Venezuela for years. He is not the legitimate head of government. Undoubtedly, the rule of law and democracy have broken down in Venezuela and the people of that country deserve better. “Donald Trump has the constitutional responsibility to follow the law and protect democratic norms in the U.S. That is what putting America First requires. “The Trump administration has not sought congressional authorization for use of military force and failed to properly notify Congress in advance of the operation in Venezuela. The promotion of security and stability in a region requires more than just military force as we painfully discovered in Iraq and Afghanistan. “Far too many questions remain unanswered, including whether further military actions are planned. First, how many American troops remain on the ground in Venezuela? Second, what does ‘America is going to run Venezuela until a judicious transition takes place’ mean? Third, were military strikes about seizing foreign oil to benefit friends of the Trump Admin? Fourth, why did Trump pardon the former Honduran President, a narco trafficker convicted in an American court of law, but willing to take us to war in Venezuela in connection with similar allegations? Pursuant to the Constitution, the framers gave Congress the sole power to declare war as the branch of government closest to the American people. The House and Senate must be briefed immediately and compelling evidence to explain and justify this unauthorized use of military force should be presented forthwith.

Anyone Spot A Difference There Besides EVERYTHING?

Where Moulton leads from a position of strength going straight for Trump, defining him as corrupt, criminal, and a liar, Jeffries goes straight for…Maduro. Telling us how bad a dude Maduro is in his lede. Like Jeffries is so insecure he needs to justify his opposition to Trump’s tyranny by also saying “but I don’t like that other guy either!”

There’s an old saying in politics: If you’re explaining you’re losing. And Jeffries is explaining like a MFer.

Where Moulton defines Don the Dingo’s actions in the harshest terms—criminal, dishonest, corrupt; refers to Marco Rubio as a “snake” and “liar”—Jeffries…asks Trump questions. Really. This was the best he and his people would or could do?

Our dictator just attacked a sovereign nation and killed 100 people, many of whom were civilians, without following his constitutional duty to share it with, and seek counsel from, Congress. He did talk to MAGA chud Tom Cotton. Because now Trump has made war partisan too.

He has told congressional Democrats nothing, breaking all precedent and also that law thing. Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) pointed out Democrats have been left in the dark.

Back to Jeffries, who queried Trump about how many troops will stay on the ground and whether this is about oil…as if he’ll answer these questions (or has any idea to begin wtih on that fist one), or be remotely honest if he does?

Is this real?? I know Jeffries is too smart not to know who Trump is, so he surely must know he’ll get nothing from this hop-scotch or garbage he tossed out. In other words, you sent out a form letter to check a box but offer nothing of any political, legal, or constitutional value.

Are you freakin’ kidding me?

In Jeffries’ rhetoric, there’s no sentence like: “your actions are illegal, but what should we expect from a lifelong con man and convicted felon who was most responsible for the January 6th coup attempt, per prosecutor Jack Smith.”

Instead, from Jeffries, we get:

Pursuant to the Constitution, the framers gave Congress the sole power to declare war as the branch of government closest to the American people. The House and Senate must be briefed immediately.

WHAT? Is this a dissertation? A class lecture? Does he think this accomplishes one GD thing in terms of political communication!??

There’s no “…Trump broke the law, “ just “…Trump has the constitutional responsibility to follow the law.” Thanks for pointing that out.

Anyone reading what you wrote knows that….but they have no idea whether he actually did follow the law because you didn’t bother to tell them.

What. Are. We. Doing . Here?? Why not just write a new Schoolhouse Rock song.

Look, Republicans are a fascistic party of Christian Nationalists who gorge on gold like they’re Jabba the Hutt sucking down amphibians. They don’t believe laws apply apply to them. Their leader is a caricature of a Sacha Baron Cohen dictator.

Yet if we let Jeffries and Schumer run Democratic strategy, tactics and messaging, as opposed to Gallego, Moulton, and a few others like them. If we continue on this path, we just may find a way to lose a generational chance to change the direction of this country. With the headwinds Republicans face, we’ll probably still win. But that isn’t enough.

We MUST rout them.

I’m tired of having this same conversation, folks. If we want the kinda victory that saves us from our domestic Stalinists, either Jeffries or Schumer must let others step forward and be the faces and have real responses.

Or they must step aside.

There is not third choice for democracy.