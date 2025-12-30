by Cliff Schecter

Mamdani vs Musk seems to be on, and by God, it’s difficult picking sides!

Per usual, Elon can’t shut his colossal, constant, pablum-emitting-cake-hole. The Ketamine Kid likes to ratchet up Russian disinformation while bullying any non-single-cell organism on the (dis)information platform he bought and renamed X.

Ya know, because of all the similarities to Malcolm X.

So you have Elon, the fungus-y yacht-kateer with a mind by K-hole, body by Newt Gingrich. A guy who can only gain vast wealth in a country where we reward Dunning-Kruger, audacious shamelessness, and an emotional IQ best described as AI in heat.

Meanwhile, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has proposed a number of far-reaching proposals for New York. Like a rent stabilization freeze, as rents have skyrocketed under the Trump economic “plan.” I’m told it’s Bolshevik by @MAGALOVE483567433 on Twitter.

Makes sense, as the New York City Rent Stabilization Law of 1969 passed while Republican Richard Nixon was President, Republican Nelson Rockefeller—of the Commie lineage!—was NY Governor, and Republican John Lindsey was NYC Mayor.

This is a crucial affordability issue. Mamdani is also trying to tackle that with other proposals, like free public transportation. Would this help millions of people now struggling under Trump’s stagflation? Yes.

Can it work? I dunno. But it seems to in Luxembourg, Malta, and Tallinn, the capital of Estonia. And, hell, we tried supply-side economics, mapped out a barroom napkin—true story! So, I think we can give free public transportation a shot, see if studies that show it raises productivity, more people enter the workforce, etc., are accurate.

The rigorous study that created an economic theory that ended up bankrupting us

Some of Mamdani’s ideas won’t pass go, some’ll be flushed out but not make it (there’s the city council he has to contend with, and in NY the Governor, due to some quirky laws, has say in many city economic matters).

But some common-sense measures, due to our insane income inequality, will pass. And likely make some lives better. And the Overton Window will expand faster than a shirtless Musk on a yacht (guess nobody in the vicinity had an itchy harpoon finger).

Elon Musk shows off one of his patented “Dudley Moore is drunk in a film again” looks

I think I prefer that vision to the guy who bought into PayPal with mommy and daddy's emerald mine money. What a genius, being born to that mom and dad! His ideas and coding sucked, but who’s gonna hold down another rich prat with high self-regard using family booty to buy ideas?

Then he did that thing he hates when anyone of a different race, sexual orientation, or their original chin does it: He got the government to pay for his company to grow.

He’s also a vandal who broke into our Treasury Department with “Big Balls” and the crew without the credentials of an actual task force, accessing data he had no legal right to go near. He settled a sexual harassment suit at SpaceX.

Made Shanghai Tesla workers live and sleep on the factory floor for days to meet production quotas.

And maybe his most special contribution: he destroyed USAID, which included erasing 20,000 jobs, wrecking a key part of our soft-power national security, and killing 500K-700K people living in developing countries, including over 200,000 children. (Center for Global Development).

So when Elon attacked a Mamdani appointee for her “lack of experience,” the corrugated ass-canoe with the government experience of a wombat is on weaker ground than a SpaceX terminal after its regularly scheduled explosion during take off.

But he did it anyhow, slamming Mamdani’s commissioner of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) nominee, Lillian Bonsignore, on his dumbed-down social media platform. The fire expert, via osmosis, warned that appointing someone lacking traditional firefighting experience meant “people will die.”

Insert eyes-rolling emoji.

Bonsignore has worked at FDNY for 31 years and led the department’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Division. The place where 70% of the calls come in for emergencies.

So if you think Elon sound a bit sus, you’d be right. Because guess what else Bonsignore is—no, not one of Elon’s kids, though with 412 out there, I get it’s a statistically valid inquiry. No, it turns out Bonsignore is the second woman and first openly gay FDNY commissioner-to-be. Man, does that piss a Nazi off.

Mamdani responded by pointing out Bonsignore’s leadership during 9/11 and the COVID-19 pandemic. Elon didn’t lead anything during 9/11 except maybe in incel hair implants

And for the coup de grace, just look at otherworldly stupid crap this supposed smart man of the manosphere shares on Twitter without a second thought (or first):

Sorry, E-Loan, undocumented workers don’t get Social Security. Maybe in your home country, I’m not sure how things work in South Africa. But thanks for sharing!

Here we’ll see real human beings who didn’t live on Elon’s segregated side of the tracks get hurt here because of his bullshit. But he doesn’t care, he has a Hitler to Heil at a conference somewhere, I’m sure he’s later for.

Also kudos to Trump’s U.S. Dept of Labor for sharing Stalin-level disinformation!

In the end, Democrats should SO want this fight:

On one side: A social democratic vision of real democracy, affordability, and an economy for all Americans. Prioritizing a return of privacy, freedom from masked goons, guaranteed healthcare, affordable housing, and family leave-for-all.

On the other: A Nazi-loving, crony-capitalist oligarch handed our tax dollars to tank companies and spew vile shit. With an obscene trillion-dollar pay package from pals he installed on the Tesla board. Trump tax cuts and subsidies for malfunctioning cyber trucks stolen from SNAP and Medicaid for sick and starving children

Elon would dry hump Xi’s leg for a large order of Cybertrucks. Ya know, the thing that looks like two toasters sexed while mom was on a strict diet of Jim Beam and menthols, and this was their offspring.

The GD thing is so ugly it asks Stephen Miller for dating tips.

How are people so generally incoherent that they’re suckered into buying an aesthetic abomination—a large tin can with panels falling off because of a “brand?” How are they selling, you ask? You’ll definitely wanna starve more kids for subsidies:

“…declining new sales, plummeting resale values, and a failure to meet initial high demand projections, driven by high prices (even after discounts), quality issues, recalls, disappointing specs (range/towing), and its polarizing design”

Wow, money well spent!

Now, let’s get back to our regularly scheduled program. Democratic leaders, this is a layup. Create a simple, truthful message with emotional resonance and repeat it, FFS. It’s called “contrast.” Look at a farmer Trump bankrupted (sadly, you have a wide choice) and ask if they want their job or Elon’s 11,214th Rolodex? Or a family whose aid ElonTrump cut, and ask “your child eating or Elon’s 47th flab-encrusted yacht?

Cancer treatment for your Papa or Elon the plutocrat’s private, backroom deals to subsidize his newest stupid concoction, Neuralink, so he can try to steal your thoughts and impulses like he’s a Jim Carrey Riddler from Batman

So Musk’s vision vs Mamdani’s? Wow, such a toughie!

It’s pretty simple: Elon Musk has cost America, and its people more in money, souls, and the soul of America than any boogie-man immigrant he makes up ever could.