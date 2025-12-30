Blue Amp Media

Neural Foundry
Neural Foundry
3h

The free transit comparison to Luxembourg and Tallinn is solid but there's a critical differencce often missed. Those cities have much denser urban cores and less car-dependent infrastructure already built in. NYC's sprawl across five boroughs makes fare-free transit way more expensive per capita. Back when I was working on transit policy research, the cost projections for even pilot programs were staggering once you factorin lost revenue that currently funds maintenance. Mamdani's rent freeze proposal is probably the more immediately viable path since it doesn't require replacing billions in annual operating budgets.

Robin Dumler
2h

Sorry, all I've got to say is thanks a lot, stupid fucking Trump & partners in crime. I hope 2026 kicks you in the ass and elsewhere, because that's where we're aiming.

