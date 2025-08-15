Trump Begs & Pleads in the Saddest Nobel Prize Campaign EverKeep you in the dark. You know they all pretend. Keep you in the dark. And so it all began - Foo Fighters, "The Pretender"Cliff SchecterAug 15, 2025∙ Paid11419ShareBlue LetterThank You For Your Support, My Friends! A Paid Subscription for $1.50/Week Provides our Soundcheck Fund With Resources to Amplify Independent Creators! We Need You. Help Us Save Our DemocracySubscribeTrump Begs for a Nobel While Putin Pins on His Real MedalContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Cliff Schecter.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.