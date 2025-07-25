How About Dems USE POWER--Stop the GOP's Anti-Democracy Gerrymandering!
🎵 There’s a warning sign on the road ahead. There’s a lot of people saying we’d be better off dead - Neil Young, "Rockin in the Free World"
Cliff’s Note:
Today we have a guest column from contributor Matt Robison! Enjoy and have a good weekend (though we’ll see you tomorrow, of course, with a great David Shuster piece, and I’ll be back on tomorrow or Sunday). But, first, a word FOR our sponsor. You!
Independent Media Just .26/day W/ Paid-Subscription Benefits!
Connect With Us: Weekly AMA w Cl…