The Great Farce of Norwalk: ICE Loses a Parking Spot, Finds Its Rage
The completely unnecessary & disgusting violence by Trump's secret police keeps escalating
Corporate media rigs our system. W/ Soundcheck Fund grants for independent media, we un-rig it. Your Paid Subscriptions empower us to do this. We ARE the ones we’ve been waiting for.
By David Shuster
In the bucolic town of Norwalk, Connecticut -- with it’s vibrant middle class, manicured hedges, and consistent ranking as a top 100 place to live in America…