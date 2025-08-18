Fathers and Sons (and the Trump Era)
I was once like you are now & I know it's not easy. To be calm when you've found something going on. But take your time, think a lot. Why think of everything you've got - Cat Stevens, "Father and Son"
IT ALL STARTED HERE
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