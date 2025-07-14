Our Somber Lives; How the Right Destroyed American Culture
Frustration, desperation, they say I need some kinda medication. Situation, no motivation. Desperation, permanent vacation - Aerosmith, "Permanent Vacation"
THE BLUE LETTER
Blue Amp is building something big..But we need YOUR help!!
We’ve watched for years as the Right built and exploited networked propaganda from The Heritage Foundation to FoxNews to your local Sinclair/Salem-owned tv & radio stations.
We waited for billionaires to respond. But we’ve grown tired of waiting as democracy’s dying. So Blue Amp’…