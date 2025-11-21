This week’s Shuster Weekly Wrap-Up isn’t just a recap — it’s a gut-check for a nation teetering on the edge. David Shuster comes in hot, opening with a clip of Senator Chris Murphy that sets the tone: “If you are a person of influence in this country, maybe it’s time to pick a fucking side.” And by the end of this video, you’ll understand exactly why.

Because when the President of the United States calls for the execution of Democratic members of Congress — military veterans, intelligence officers — for telling the troops the basic truth that you can refuse illegal orders, we’ve crossed into territory that isn’t theoretical, isn’t political… it’s historical. And not the good kind.

Shuster pulls apart the latest wave of Trumpworld lies — from Mike Johnson and Caroline Levitt misrepresenting the UCMJ, to the MAGA ecosystem trying to convince Americans that urging soldiers to refuse illegal orders is somehow “treason.” Spoiler: it isn’t. It’s the law.

Then Shuster dives into the flaming dumpster that was the James Comey indictment, where Attorney General Pam Bondi and prosecutor Lindsey Halligan botched the case so badly legal experts say Comey may never even face trial. Why?

Because Halligan filed a secretly revised indictment that the grand jury never saw — something so blatantly improper it may cost both women their law licenses. This segment is brutal, damning, and jaw-dropping.

But somehow the week’s biggest humiliation wasn’t Trumpworld’s collapsing legal case — it was the 427–1 vote in the House (and the Senate’s swift follow-through) demanding release of the Trump–Epstein files with victims watching in the gallery. Mike Johnson sputtered, Trump fumed, and the country saw what happens when even Republicans refuse to carry Trump’s water anymore.

Shuster then layers in Mary Trump’s sharp warning about her uncle’s deteriorating cognition, escalating impulsivity, and red-flag behavior — and ends the show with an AI-generated Trump lullaby that you truly need to hear to believe.

This Wrap-Up is part comedy, part indictment, part call to arms — and 100% Shuster.

Watch it. Share it. And choose a side.