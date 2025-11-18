Blue Amp Media

Susan Rose
Nov 18

Great job, as usual, with this story laying out all the facts then clarifying it all. Thank you. And truly, thank you Judge William Fitzpatrick. A judge who is man enough to actually do his job despite the risks, and those risks are very real. Sad and frightening how the branch of our government we trusted to defend us has turned into a weapon of vengeance so corrupt we don't recognize it. Shame on those entrusted with protecting justice and the Constitution sold their souls to the devil for job security and a sense of power. Every time we hear of a judge standing up for justice, it is encouraging and gives us hope. We have to be grateful to them, and we have to hold onto hope.

Janeo
Nov 18

The Florida Bar Association has already begun an investigation of Halligan RE: illegal and unethical practices in these cases. Seems like she may be soon looking for a new career path as her lawyering days may be numbered.

