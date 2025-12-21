Blue Amp Media

Going Deeper on Venezuela with Melissa Corrigan and Reed Galen

How erased evidence, unlawful orders, and fear politics are pushing America toward another war
Dec 21, 2025

In this Blue Amp Media conversation, Melissa Corrigan, she/her sits down with Reed Galen for a sobering, deeply informed discussion about Venezuela, U.S. military actions in the Caribbean, and what happens when politics, propaganda, and power collide with real people on the ground.

Corrigan, a Navy veteran and investigative reporter, walks Galen through the most alarming elements of her reporting: U.S. naval boat strikes, detainees pulled from the water, and documented orders to delete video evidence aboard the USS Iwo Jima. What emerges is not a story of isolated mistakes, but of systemic breakdown—confused chains of command, the misuse of legal loopholes like “unprivileged belligerent,” and echoes of post-9/11 logic that should have stayed buried at Guantánamo.

Galen presses on the political implications: how fear narratives around drugs and “narco-terrorism” are being used to soften the ground for escalation, despite overwhelming public opposition to war with Venezuela. Together, they connect the dots between media manipulation, hollow justifications for force, and the human cost paid by enlisted service members ordered into morally and legally murky territory.

This is not theory. It’s warning. And it’s exactly the kind of conversation happening nowhere near enough.

