Cliff Schecter & Nick Paro: How We Broke American Politics

In this episode, I sat down with Nick Paro for a clear-eyed, no-nonsense conversation about how American politics keeps sliding from dysfunction into outright danger—and why too many people in power seem either unwilling or unable to stop it.

Nick brings a sharp, grounded perspective to the discussion, cutting through the daily outrage cycle to focus on what actually matters: accountability, democratic norms, and the long-term consequences of normalizing extremism. We talk about how performative politics and grievance-based messaging have hollowed out serious governance, leaving voters angry, cynical, and increasingly disconnected from reality.

What makes this conversation different is Nick’s insistence on zooming out. This isn’t just about one election, one scandal, or one bad actor. It’s about a political ecosystem that rewards lies, punishes truth, and treats chaos as a strategy rather than a warning sign. I push back where needed, we agree where it counts, and together we try to make sense of how the country got here—and what it will take to pull back from the edge.

If you’re tired of hot takes and looking for an honest conversation about power, responsibility, and what comes next, this one’s for you.