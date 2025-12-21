David Shuster & Jonathan Larsen Connect the Dots on Venezuela

This special Blue Amp Media episode dives deep into what’s really driving the Trump administration’s escalating actions toward Venezuela—and why the public isn’t being told the full story. David Shuster is joined by investigative reporter Jonathan Larsen to unpack withheld military strike footage, dubious intelligence pipelines, and eerie parallels to the run-up to the Iraq War.

They break down how unverified, financially interested “sources” have shaped U.S. policy, how regime-change logic is being laundered through fear narratives, and why deportations and boat strikes raise serious legal and moral red flags. The conversation gets especially urgent around new reporting from Blue Amp’s Melissa Corrigan, she/her , revealing efforts inside the U.S. military to erase records tied to Venezuelan boat strike survivors—moves that whistleblowers flagged as unlawful.

Bottom line: this isn’t chaos or incompetence. It’s a pattern. And once you see it, you can’t unsee it.