So as you must know, CBS News, run by Bari Weiss, who has a similar amount of news experience to the number of days Kid Rock’s had without chlamydia psittaci, has become State TV. No different than Fox.

And it was proven this past Sunday night when CBS banned from its 60 Minutes tentpole show an expose proving The Trump Administration is lying about something horrific: outsourced torture carried out with American money, American authority, and deliberate deniability.

This suppressed 60 Minutes investigation documents how hundreds of Venezuelan men—many with no criminal records—were deported not to their home country, but to CECOT, El Salvador’s notorious “terrorism confinement center.” This has got to be a crime against humanity.

For a group of people who have distinguished themselves with their incompetence, dumb-as-a-syphilitic-rock sensibilities and pure cruelty, this fits the pattern. I dunno, maybe Trump will have to return his prestigious FIFA Peace Award.

To get back to the sickening details: the prisoners were shackled, publicly humiliated, and subjected to months of physical, psychological, and sexual abuse. Guards allegedly beat detainees with batons, forced them into prolonged stress positions, denied clean water and medical care, and confined them in pitch-black isolation cells where prisoners were beaten repeatedly.

Survivors describe the experience not as imprisonment, but as systematic torture. AND this is all being done in OUR name, folks. It is repulsive.

This is not an isolated foreign human rights scandal. It is a U.S. policy story.

According to the report, the United States paid El Salvador millions of dollars to house the men—after branding them “terrorists” under a revived wartime authority that doesn’t even have a whiff of due process. Independent investigations found that nearly half had no criminal history, and only a tiny fraction had ever been convicted of violent offenses.

U.S. government databases themselves contradict the claims used to justify their removal. In other words: the U.S. sent people it knew were likely innocent into conditions it had already documented as torturous.

These fucking people are monsters.

That is why this video should not merely be watched—it should be downloaded and preserved.

Broadcast segments disappear. Links break. Platforms quietly remove “sensitive” content. Trump’s piss-cotton candy hair stains documents.

What survives are copies people choose to keep and share. This footage represents primary evidence: survivor testimony, corroborated by satellite imagery, open-source video analysis, internal records, and prior U.S. State Department findings. It is the kind of documentation that later becomes indispensable—to journalists, historians, lawyers, and accountability efforts.

It is the kind of thing that keeps Stephen Miller awake as he’s hanging upside down trying to sleep during the day.

Sharing this video is not about partisan politics. It is about refusing normalization of these atrocities. Torture does not become acceptable because it happens offshore. It does not become legal because it is labeled “immigration enforcement.” And it does not become invisible simply because it is hidden behind euphemisms like “third-country transfers.”

If Americans believe torture is wrong, then silence is complicity.

Download the video. Save it. Share it with family and friends. History has shown us—again and again—that the most dangerous crimes are not the ones committed in secret, but the ones carried out in plain sight, with public consent assumed.

This is one of those moments.