Shuster's AI Countdown: The 5 Best Anti-Trump AI Clips of the Month

Cliff’s Note: Some months you just need to laugh. Shuster’s new AI Countdown takes the worst of what Trump’s America threw at us this month — the war, the gas prices, ICE at the airports — and turns it all into the funniest five minutes on the internet. This is one of the things that makes Blue Amp different. Right now, 25% off paid subscriptions. Don’t look away. (But it’s okay to laugh.)

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Trump, the war, gas prices, four-hour airport lines — it’s been a month. Sometimes the only sane response to insanity is to laugh at it. David Shuster counted down his five favorite AI-generated clips of the month, and they hit every nerve: Trump declaring “We won” over a bombed-out Iran, ICE agents reimagined as the Three Stooges bumbling through an airport terminal, and a hip-hop track called “Who Cares What He Says” that might be the most honest political anthem of 2026.

But the top two are something else entirely. An AI Elvis takes the Ed Sullivan stage to sing about gas prices and drone strikes in the style of “Suspicious Minds.” And the number one clip — a YMCA parody that rips through MAGA, Mar-a-Lago, Hegseth, and the whole circus — is the kind of thing you’ll watch twice and then send to everyone you know. This is political satire for the AI age, and Shuster delivers it perfectly.

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