Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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Alexandra Barcus's avatar
Alexandra Barcus
1h

I take it you got a good laugh out of the Laffer Curve too.

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2 replies by Cliff Schecter and others
betsy siggins's avatar
betsy siggins
2h

Grotesque!

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