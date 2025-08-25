Weekend at Mussolini’s: Trump's Secret Menu for a Chicago Military Siege
Why don't you ask the kids at Tiananmen Square? Was fashion the reason why they were there? They disguise it, hypnotize it. Television made you buy it - System of a Down, "Hypnotize"
THE BLUE LETTER
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