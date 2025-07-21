Tulsi’s Russia Remix Can’t Save Trump From Epstein Hell
🎵 Tell me lies, tell me sweet little lies. (Tell me lies, tell me, tell me lies). Oh, no, no you can't disguise. (You can't disguise, no you can't disguise) - Fleetwood Mac
THE BLUE LETTER
𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒑𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑴𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒂 𝑭𝒐𝒓.26/𝒅𝒂𝒚!
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