The Cowardly Mouse from Queens Meets the Courageous Man from Kyiv
In a White House meeting dripping with humiliation, Trump scolded Ukraine’s wartime leader for refusing his Kremlin-inspired “peace plan” that would see Ukraine surrender
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It is one of the crueler jokes of our time that a man like Donald J. Trump—whose knowledge of history could be etched on the head of a pin and still leave room for the Lord’s Prayer—is once again holding court on matters of global co…