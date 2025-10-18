Don't Wanna Be Called A Nazi? Don't Do Nazi Sh*t
Young Republicans, Congress, Trump. People Sharing Nazi Beliefs, Slogans & Symbolism Sure Are Prickly About Being Called Out
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I have this crazy idea.
Perhaps if Republicans don’t wish to be called Nazis, they should stop hanging with, quoting, publicly praising and hee-hawing in group chats about Nazis?
Also, …