Kamala Told Colbert the System’s "Broken;" Trump Proved it by Ending PBS/NPR
There's something wrong with the world today. I don't know what it is. Something's wrong with our eyes. We're seeing things in a different way - Aerosmith, "Livin on the Edge"
Blue Letter
Folks, The Number of New Paid Subscribers has Dramatically Slowed this Past Week. Without Them, We Can’t Continue to Expand The Soundcheck Fund—Just as Trump Kills the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Please Consider a Paid Subscription to Support the Growth of Independent Media