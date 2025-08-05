A Buffoon with a Bayonet: Trump’s War on Honest Numbers
Numbers can be tough for a man who needs a calculator to count bankruptcies, impeachments, marriages, sexual-assault allegations, indictments & convictions
Folks, The Number of New Paid Subscribers Dramatically Slowed Last Week. Without You, We Can’t Continue to Expand The Soundcheck Fund—Just as Trump Kills PBS & NPR. Please Consider a Paid Subscription to Support Independent Media
By David Shuster
Once upon a time, the American public rightfully believed that numbers—cold, pitiless, and fully immune to the…