Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Xander Schultz & Cliff Schecter: Where We Broke Bad, How We Get Back To Progressive Politics

A recording from Cliff Schecter and Xander Schultz's live video
Cliff Schecter's avatar
Xander Schultz's avatar
Cliff Schecter and Xander Schultz

Thank you Noble Blend, CO, Stuart Cohen, Ms.Yuse, Laura Tompkins, and many others for tuning into my live video with Xander Schultz! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Cliff Schecter in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture