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Xander Schultz & Cliff Schecter: Where We Broke Bad, How We Get Back To Progressive Politics
A recording from Cliff Schecter and Xander Schultz's live video
AMPED UP from Blue Amp Media
AMPED UP isn’t punditry—it’s a pressure test. Cliff Schecter and David Shuster have been fighting the Right for 25 years, and this is where they unload what they’ve learned. No both-sides bullshit. No manufactured outrage. Just unfiltered accountability, deep institutional knowledge, and the stories corporate media won’t tell. Cliff helped beat Trump in 2020. David exposed GOP corruption as an Emmy-winning anchor at MSNBC and CNN.AMPED UP isn’t punditry—it’s a pressure test. Cliff Schecter and David Shuster have been fighting the Right for 25 years, and this is where they unload what they’ve learned. No both-sides bullshit. No manufactured outrage. Just unfiltered accountability, deep institutional knowledge, and the stories corporate media won’t tell. Cliff helped beat Trump in 2020. David exposed GOP corruption as an Emmy-winning anchor at MSNBC and CNN.
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