Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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P Leonard's avatar
P Leonard
3h

Basically that transfers money almost directly from all our bank accounts much of which to Putin’s.

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Rick's avatar
Rick
3h

“To hear him tell it, the world’s knottiest problems can be solved with a raised voice, a wagging finger, and the occasional bombing campaign.”

Perhaps the only sentence I disagree with. T has never believed in solving a problem. Bluster is all he has ever believed in, with lying a close second. Both are means to his only end — accumulating money.

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