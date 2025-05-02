Trump-Owned Comer Dunked on by Dem Tag Team (And Lesson Provided)
..you make me hate you too. I sense a smell of retribution in the air. I don't even understand why the fuck you care. And I don't need your jealousy..Why drag me down in your misery - Guns n' Roses
BLUE LETTER
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Dumb & Comer: How Stansbury and Lynch Turned a MAGA Meltdown Into a Masterclass”
Poor Jimb…