BLUE LETTER

* From The LA Progressive

CLIFF’S NOTE: The Day That The Don & The Dweeb Get Flayed..By Everyone

Well, praise be and pass the ketamine, because after a way-too-slow start, Democrats have shown up with a spine and a microphone this week. And they didn't tiptoe into the fight, they unleashed a full-on-verbal-carpet bombing of the Axis of Narcissi…