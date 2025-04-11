Trump & Musk Torched: Reacting to Chaos, Democrats Find Their Spine--It's Glorious
Some folks are born, silver spoon in hand, Lord, don't they help themselves, yeah. But when the taxman comes to the door, the house look a like a rummage sale - Creedence Clearwater Revival
BLUE LETTER
* From The LA Progressive
CLIFF’S NOTE: The Day That The Don & The Dweeb Get Flayed..By Everyone
Well, praise be and pass the ketamine, because after a way-too-slow start, Democrats have shown up with a spine and a microphone this week. And they didn't tiptoe into the fight, they unleashed a full-on-verbal-carpet bombing of the Axis of Narcissi…