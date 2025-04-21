April 19th's Huge ANTI-TRUMP Protests Part of a Backlash Changing the Zeitgeist
How long, how long must we sing this song? How long? How long? 'Cause tonight. We can be as one tonight! - U2
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Picture credit: Joe Simon
From MAGAs Torching GOPers in Town Halls to Dems’ Embracing the Fight—You Can Feel The Zeitgeist Changing
There’s a storm brewing—and for once, it’s not being led by guys in “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirts on a January 6th blitzkrieg of tantrum-prone, truculent traitors on the Capitol rotunda. No, this squall is out in th…