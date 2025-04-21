BLUE LETTER

Picture credit: Joe Simon

From MAGAs Torching GOPers in Town Halls to Dems’ Embracing the Fight—You Can Feel The Zeitgeist Changing

There’s a storm brewing—and for once, it’s not being led by guys in “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirts on a January 6th blitzkrieg of tantrum-prone, truculent traitors on the Capitol rotunda. No, this squall is out in th…