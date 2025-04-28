Trump Threatens Investigations as Polls & FOX Pundits Turn on Him
Where were you, where'd you go? Daddy, can't you tell? I'm not tryin' to fake it and I ain't the one to blame. No, there's no one home in my house of pain - Faster Pussycat
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The Walls Are Closing In—And It's No Longer Just in His Head
Donald Trump’s spiraling fas…