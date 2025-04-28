BLUE LETTER

Independent Media For Just $1.50/Week!

We just launched our weekly Substack show, “Amped Up w/ Cliff Schecter.” To celebrate, we’re offering paid subscriptions for just $1.50 per week! Please help us continue to Amplify Good by becoming a paid subscriber!

The Walls Are Closing In—And It's No Longer Just in His Head

Donald Trump’s spiraling fas…