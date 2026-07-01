Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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Judith Paulos's avatar
Judith Paulos
2h

Not the United States. Republicans

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Mary Jo Wilkins's avatar
Mary Jo Wilkins
1h

That’s the stat of affairs as I see it also. Despicable…. 🤬🤬

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