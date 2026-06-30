by David Shuster

If there is a spectacle more pathetic than a political rally after the music and sound system have been packed away, it is a state fair in which the main exhibit is empty grass and pavement. The Great American State Fair, that grandiose Trump contrivance erected on the national mall, promised our nation an epic 250th birthday jubilee. Instead, it resembles something closer to an overfunded church picnic in the rain.

Endless photographs show long expanses of empty space, underwhelming attractions, logistical mishaps (including power outages that caused ice cream to melt,) and the unmistakable sensation that one had arrived hours after everyone else had gone home.

Donald Trump has always mistaken magnitude for greatness. If something is worth building, it must be colossal. If it is worth announcing, it must be historic. If it is worth remembering, it must be accompanied by adjectives swollen with self-regard including “greatest ever,” and “unlike anything ever seen before.”

So, Trump produced not just a fair, but a “Great American Fair,” a title with enough letters to found an empire but not enough to hide an epic flop.

And the flops have been impossible to ignore. The Ferris wheel, which stopped working for several hours because of an electricity failure, now revolves with the lonely dignity of a courthouse ceiling fan. There is no line for that attraction.

And there are almost no people for most of the exhibits. The crowds have been so sparse that several state workers have simply abandoned their exhibits all together.

Musicians performing on the concert stage keep singing and strumming their MAGA greatest hits. But the other day, in the middle of the afternoon, there were only a dozen spectators.

And it was only a dozen if you count the four people who happened to be walking by, likely heading to their cars or the DC metro or an on-line game of solitaire.

In other words, the Fair has become a patriotic extravaganza in which the loudest applause is reserved for the sound of folding chairs being stacked at the end of each day.

There is an upside to all of this. It reinforces our nation’s democratic genius. Most fairs ask visitors to marvel at prize pumpkins, blue-ribbon cattle, or improbable butter sculptures. This one has managed to elevate absence itself into an attraction.

Here is the Empty Promenade.

There is the deserted food court.

Observe, the Rare and Elusive Crowd, sighted only briefly before retreating to the permanent Smithsonian museums. At least the Smithsonian is interesting and informative.

Naturally, none of this will dent the Trump mythology. Reality never stands a chance against Trumpian math. A gathering of hundreds becomes thousands. Thousands become tens of thousands. Before the week expires, expect to hear that that every American family attended twice, and several unborn generations sent regrets.

The saddest feature of the Trump affair is not its meager attendance but its astonishing failure of imagination. America possesses genuine wonders: county fairs where livestock are more impressive and have more dignity than politicians; Midwestern festivals that smell gloriously of fried dough and fresh hay; carnivals where barkers are at least candid enough to admit they are selling illusion. Those entertainments merely ask members of the public to enjoy themselves.

This production asks the public to admire the producer Donald Trump. That is the essential defect. Patriotism cannot be manufactured by branding. And branding is both boring and uninspiring. Even the police have found themselves with so little to do, they have joined the cornhole toss games.

National affection cannot be summoned by draping every available surface in red, white, and blue bunting while placing Trump’s political personality at the center of every tableau. The Republic is older than any president and will, with luck, outlast every attempt to convert the annual July 4th birthday celebration into a testimonial dinner.

The truly comic aspect is that the National Mall has hosted crowds that altered the course of history, yet this latest extravaganza struggles to persuade joggers, bicyclists, and museum goers to interrupt their stroll. One can almost hear the ghosts of great assemblies whispering across the grass, wondering how a celebration of two and a half centuries of American vitality came to resemble the final clearance sale at a bankrupt drug store.

Every carnival leaves behind wrappers, footprints, and fading music. This one may leave something rarer: the cautionary tale of America under Trump. We have a President who believes that self-advertisement and national celebration are interchangeable.

The midway on the National mall has delivered its own unmistakable verdict. The stark images possess a brutal eloquence. The showman, Donald Trump, expected a Great American State Fair triumph. But the audience found something better to do.

Cliff’s Note: Trump spent a fortune to throw himself a 250th-birthday party on the National Mall. Nobody came. We can’t fake an audience—and we don’t have to. You’re it. So here are two ways to plant your flag with Blue Amp before the bunting comes down: Founders: 250 for 250. America turns 250 this year. We’re inviting 250 Founding Members to power a full year of fearless coverage at $250 each. Your name on the wall, our gratitude on the record, and skin in the only celebration worth funding. Or: $36 for the whole year—through July 5th only. That’s the annual rate, two months free, locked in. The discount folds up when the fireworks do. After July 5th, it’s gone. Empty grass and melted ice cream over there. A real audience over here. Come stand with the crowd that actually showed up.

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