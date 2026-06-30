Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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ZeusOnDaLoose's avatar
ZeusOnDaLoose
2hEdited

We the Peeps would like to see how much money that he stole for his friends and others during this con.

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Rxan Smith's avatar
Rxan Smith
2h

The Ferris wheel stopped working and there was still nobody in line. That's not a metaphor. That's just what happened.

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