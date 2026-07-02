Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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Colleen's avatar
Colleen
3h

These women obviously have zero Self respect and No self esteem!ICKKKK!!!!!!

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Shirley M. Nallie's avatar
Shirley M. Nallie
1h

This article put it all out there as it is. Yes, the Democrats Mr. Nice Guy image has to go with these odious, lying malignant animals. Rather than the childish names Trumpers believe to be clever, Democrats just need the pictures and videos of this lot of vipers being who they are. As Hinojosa has done, launching billboards of Abbott's dealings for self profit. All listed as performed by him. Time to end the thievery and fill the prisons with these scums.

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