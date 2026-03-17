Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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TBD2000's avatar
TBD2000
6hEdited

“Jane Doe #4 told the FBI she met Jeffrey Epstein in the 1980’s in Hilton Head, South Carolina through a baby sitting service …”

I have to point out that the statement ‘through a babysitting service’ is incorrect. JD#4’s Mother included a flyer with a folder of materials provided to new owners and/or tenants in the community.

The flyer advertised babysitting services [provided by her 13-year-old daughter]. Epstein allegedly arranged babysitting, but when JD#4 arrived at his home, there were no children and it was just her and Epstein.

It’s absolutely fantastic to see Ellie’s work making such a huge difference, being covered by other journalists, and going mainstream.

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Francois N. Dupuis Jr.'s avatar
Francois N. Dupuis Jr.
6h

I'm no lawyer, but EVERYTHING about this screams that the mango mussolini was given immunity for his sealed deposition against Epstein.

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