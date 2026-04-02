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David Maceira's avatar
David Maceira
3d

The criminal justice system is multi-tiered affair. There's one for the rich. One for whites. And one for property owners. Women and minorities need not apply.

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Appropriate Adult's avatar
Appropriate Adult
3d

It is not just wealthy and powerful men who participate in this abuse. As emphasized by Jackson Katz, "average" men rarely turn down an opportunity to take advantage of their male privilege to sexually assault women and girls. For example, date rape, fraternity behavior, the use of rape as a gang initiation rite, and the Pelicot rape case in France.

This is a good opportunity to come out in force for Denim Day on Wed. April 29, an international day to recognize that it is never a victim's fault when she is abused. https://denimday.org/

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