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Kelley Rose's avatar
Kelley Rose
4d

Kristi Noem abused her position of power against humanity, against rule of law. Spent taxpayer dollars on a jet to have an affair, and possibly committed fraud using taxpayer dollars, and we're supposed to be shocked and outraged over her husband cross dressing? GTFO. Wake up people.

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Laurel Bunce-Polarek's avatar
Laurel Bunce-Polarek
4d

Instead of “underage teenage girl” just write ‘child’.

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