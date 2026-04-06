Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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Linda Baldassare's avatar
Linda Baldassare
5m

The fact that he couldn’t buy the stocks ? : He probably couldn’t steal that much money that quickly

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Anna Rodriguez's avatar
Anna Rodriguez
27m

There must be a Congressional investigation on Hegseth. This is too close to being real shady.

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