Cliff’s Note : The Defense Secretary's broker tried to put millions into war stocks weeks before the bombs dropped. The deal only failed on a technicality. This is the kind of story Blue Amp Media exists to chase — and David Shuster doesn't let it go. We dropped our annual price to $60 because we want this community to be accessible for all. Come join us & don't look away.

By David Shuster

There are many ways for a nation to disgrace itself, but none more efficient than allowing war makers to dabble in war profiteering. If the recent allegations against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are even half true, our nation faces not merely a scandal, but a spectacle of epic proportions.

According to the Financial Times, Hegseth’s broker at Morgan Stanley allegedly explored a multimillion-dollar investment in a defense-focused ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) managed by BlackRock—just weeks before President Donald Trump launched a major military campaign against Iran.

In other words, a financial broker went sniffing around on Hegseth’s behalf, hoping to tuck a multi-million dollar sum into a basket of defense stocks, just before Donald Trump unleashed the dogs of war against Iran.

The deal, we are told, never came to pass. That’s because the Black Rock ETF was not available for Morgan Stanley clients.

The failure of the transaction is apparently exculpatory, at least in the Trump administration.

A Hegseth spokesman at the Pentagon insists the whole affair is “entirely false and fabricated.” Sure.

The reporting at the Financial Times was led by Paul Murphy, the news organization’s investigations editor. Murphy is considered one of the finest investigative journalists in financial news. He attributed his reporting on Hegseth to three separate sources.

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Meanwhile, a handful of democratic senators—Elizabeth Warren, Tammy Duckworth, Richard Blumenthal, Gary Peters, and Jeff Merkley—are demanding a Congressional investigation. They have taken the quaint position that a Secretary of Defense should not behave like a man browsing a racing sheet before placing a bet.

They warn of “conflicts of interest,” which is a polite way of saying that the fellow entrusted with overseeing bombs and missiles targeting Iran should not also be seeking pre-war purchases of stocks in the U.S. companies manufacturing bombs and missiles.

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Civilian control of the military depends on trust. Citizens should be able to trust that decisions on war and peace are made solely based on national security—not personal enrichment. Soldiers must believe their commanders are sending them into danger for legitimate reasons, not because someone in Washington saw a favorable position in a defense ETF.

Even the perception of insider advantage erodes that trust. It feeds a long-standing and dangerous suspicion: that war benefits the powerful while ordinary Americans bear the cost. History offers too many examples of conflicts entangled with profit motives. That is precisely why strict ethics rules exist for officials like the Defense Secretary—and why any hint of violation must be treated with urgency.

Hegseth supporters are already arguing that no investment was ultimately made, and thus no harm occurred. That is an unacceptably low bar. Ethical leadership is not about avoiding technical violations. It is about avoiding conflicts altogether—real or perceived. Attempting to position oneself for potential financial gain tied to military action is incompatible with the responsibilities of the office.

If Hegseth has nothing to hide, he should welcome a full, independent inquiry. Release communications. Provide financial disclosures. Testify under oath and have the Morgan Stanley broker also testify under oath. Allow investigators to examine whether any discussions occurred and whether they intersected with classified or privileged Iran attack information.

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Transparency is not a burden—it is the only path to restoring credibility.

If Mr. Hegseth is innocent, then an investigation will do him the immense favor of proving it. If he is not, then no quantity of official indignation will suffice to rescue him. In either case, the public is entitled to something more substantial than a curt dismissal.

The truth, as always, is likely to be less cut and dry than the blockbuster headlines or the shrieking denials. But until the truth is dragged into the light, we have every reason to suspect that the line between statesman and speculator has grown perilously thin and possibly criminally corrupt.

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This is bigger than one official. It is about the principle that public service is a trust, not transaction.

It is also about the Trump administration. From the President to his family, cabinet secretaries, friends, and insiders, the priority always seems to be to make a killing. And it is seldom confined to the battlefield.

I said it at the top and I’ll say it again — this is why Blue Amp Media exists. The Defense Secretary’s broker went shopping for war stocks before the bombs dropped, and most of the media will move on by tomorrow. We won’t. We’re going to keep following the money, keep naming names, and keep holding these people accountable.

That only happens if you’re with us. If you’ve read this far, you already care more than most. Subscribe — and if you’re already here for free, now’s the time to go paid. It’s what keeps us in the fight.

— Cliff

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