Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SJS52's avatar
SJS52
1h

This was a difficult read but accurate and necessary. As a woman I didn’t feel anger as much as rage, not for me. Like you said we’ve lived through it, but for my children and grandchildren. I have the calluses and I want to guide the way for them, protect them, be their shield, and I will as long as I can but I am also forewarning them and teaching them, grandson and granddaughters. This is our battle and we can’t falter. If that sounds melodramatic. Open your eyes and face the reality of who and what these people are and what they are capable of.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Anne Rudder's avatar
Anne Rudder
1h

WELL SAID AND TRUE!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture