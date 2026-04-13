Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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Susan Rose's avatar
Susan Rose
38m

Let's hope that the ousting of one dictator will lead to the ousting of another. Gotta have hope!

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Denese Keltz's avatar
Denese Keltz
4m

This definitely gives me hope! So so thrilled to see the people win!

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