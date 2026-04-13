Cliff’s Note: Thank you as always for reading, my friends. Hungary just showed the world that even one of the most polished authoritarian machines in the West can be beaten by those willing to stand up, put it all on the line, tell the truth, and fight every day .

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The Strongman Fell—As All Inevitably Do—And Autocrats Are Having Palpitations Worldwide

by Cliff Schecter

I’ll never forget taking a trip to Romania as a consultant for the United States Information Agency’s (State Department) democracy-promotion program in the mid-2000s. As part of my tour of Bucharest, we went to Revolution Square (Piața Revoluției) where bullet holes from the 1989 Romanian Revolution still scarred the visages of buildings around the square.

It served as a reminder of how quickly the end can come for hubristic sociopaths hiding behind the title of “leader.” Not that I was thinking of anyone specifically here. 😉

Nicolae Ceaușescu, the longtime Communist Dictator of Romania was executed Christmas day 1989. Just one week beforehand, he was (ironically, due to today’s headlines) on a state trip to Iran like all was normal. He was ousted in no small part because he’d lost the people with draconian policies, like food and energy rationing. He had a massive debt to contend with, as a shrinking GDP and his taste for the finer things in life—which, to be honest, isn’t very communist-y—had gotten him in trouble:

Ceaușescu became obsessed with building himself a palace of unprecedented proportions, along with an equally grandiose neighborhood, Centrul Civic to accompany it.

Yes, as people were starving, the elite predator had himself constructed the second largest building—in surface area—in the world. The first? The Pentagon. There may be a message in that reality, too. But Ceaușescu wasn’t satisfied with just one ridiculously lavish, enormous-arse palace, so he also built himself a whole neighborhood to surround it! Trump just put his name on the Kennedy Center so everyone could stop showing up and is constructing some little pissant ballroom.

Donald, I didn’t serve with Nicolae Ceaușescu. I didn’t know Nicolae Ceaușescu. Nicolae Ceaușescu was no friend of mine. And you’re no Nicolae Ceaușescu.

In any case, why do I bring this up? Because here we have a man who thinks he’s a dictator, is just about the most openly corrupt leader ever seen, has pardoned and protected a pedophile in his ranks, and is wrecking the economy until jobs, food, and prices of essentials are all in the crapper.

Oh, wait, you thought I meant Donald Trump?! Actually, I was talking about Orban! And now you see why Donald Trump should be terrified:

…a scandal rocked Fidesz in early 2024. Hungary’s president at the time, Katalin Novák, pardoned a former official convicted of helping cover up abuse of underaged boys at a children’s home. The revelation of the pardon punctured a perception of Orbán’s government…as the defender of Christian and family values. “The core of the self-definition of Fidesz is that they are conservative, family-friendly, and they protect children,” Péter Krekó, a political scientist who runs Political Capital, a think-tank in Budapest, told CNN. To many voters, the pardon scandal exposed the “hypocrisy” of the Orbán project, Krekó said… In February 2024, Magyar gave an explosive video interview to Partizan, a Hungarian media outlet..to share information he gleaned from his proximity to government. “A few families own half the country,” he said in the interview, viewed nearly 3 million times, in a country of fewer than 10 million people. While Orbán’s campaign this year revolved mostly around foreign policy and his relations with world leaders, Magyar’s was rigidly focused on domestic issues, such as the economy and corruption. Over the past two years, he worked to build a direct relationship with voters, visiting scores of towns and cities, and often staying for hours after his speeches to meet local people.

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I dunno, Democrats, but it seems Magyar won by being authentic with voters, targeting predatory billionaires who own everything and extract the rest from the people, and calling out pedophilia protection and corruption. Then he added the final blow, how those who engaged in this despicable behavior wrecked the economy for all, and the welfare of regular Hungarians.

I think we just may’ve discovered a formula that beats fascist incumbents! (Psst: The one I’ve been screaming Democratic Leaders should adopt for a year now).

ORBAN’S TIMELY POLITICAL DEMISE

For 16 years, Viktor Orbán sold Hungarian elites—and much of the global right—a poisonous fantasy: that you could hollow out democracy, rig the media, enrich your cronies, flirt with Moscow, sneer at the European Union, even willingly spend time with the most unpleasant AI personality yet constructed, known as a “JD Vance.”

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And somehow call all this “the will of the people.”

Orban became Trumpism’s favorite export model, the patron saint of “illiberal democracy,” the guy every would-be autocrat in a suit and flag pin pointed to and said, see, this is how you do it. If that toad can pull it off, why not me? But now? He just got his clock cleaned. In a political earthquake, Péter Magyar’s Tisza party didn’t just beat Orbán—they routed him, with the kind of parliamentary majority—nearly 70%!—that may finally give Hungary the tools to undo the constitutional vandalism Orbán spent a decade and a half perfecting.

What makes this defeat monumental—and by that I mean gorgeous!—isn’t just the seat count. It’s that Orbán lost despite the authoritarian cheat codes he’d spent years installing like IEDs throughout this decaying democracy: media capture, gerrymandered districts, patronage networks, oligarch cash pipelines, and a political culture built on fear, grievance, and nationalist mumbo-jumbo.

This wasn’t some clean, level playing field where the voters merely changed their minds over an egg-white-omelet brunch.

This was the Hungarian people kicking down in walls of a house Orbán had spent years bolting shut from the inside. Record turnout—nearly 80%—tells the story better than any pundit ever could: people were done being ruled by a kleptocratic wannabe czar whose whole act had curdled into crony capitalism and Putin-smooching rot.

But here’s the best part: this is a flashing red warning light for the global predator class that has used Orbán as a test kitchen for democratic sabotage. Trumpworld adored him because he proved you could turn a democracy into a family office with better goulash and great grift. The far-right in Europe loved him because he weaponized culture war bile while quietly making his friends rich. Putin loved him because Orbán functioned as Moscow’s house ally inside the EU, blocking aid to Ukraine and muddying Europe’s response to authoritarian assholes like…Putin.

That entire axis of ego just took a major gut punch. Hungary choosing a pro-EU course under their new Prime Minister, Magyar doesn’t just change Budapest—it reverberates through Brussels, Moscow, Washington, and every billionaire-funded nationalist project that thought the future belonged to strongmen.

Somewhere Peter Thiel is very sweaty. Though, if you’ve seen him before, he’s a constantly fiddling overactive sweat gland on a good day—like cocaine come to life. So I’m not sure you could tell the difference.

The best part of all this? Orbán’s fall is a reminder that even systems built to protect power can crack when people stop accepting the lie that the strongman is inevitable. This is so important I’m tempted to repeat it.

There is not guaranteed fate except for one we willingly accept.

This is the lesson Democrats, pro-democracy coalitions, and frankly anyone fighting the billionaire predators running way-too-much of our world need tattooed on their frontal lobes: Like Ceaușescu, autocrats look invincible…until the day they don’t. The edifice always appears permanent right up til the moment the people start puncturing it with bullet holes.

Autocrats fall when people stop believing the myth of inevitability.

Viktor Orbán’s defeat is bigger than Hungary. It’s proof that billionaire-backed strongmen can be beaten, that oligarch cash and captured media don’t make a regime immortal, and that democracy still has fight left in it. Knowing this, somewhere tonight, every mini-Orbán from Moscow to Mumbai is suddenly sleeping a little less soundly.

Hungary just showed the world that even one of the most polished authoritarian machines in the West can be beaten by those willing to stand up, put it all on the line, tell the truth, and fight every day.

Paid subscribers make this work possible—the deeper dives, the historical context, the live conversations, and the moral clarity corporate media too often avoids.

Help me keep connecting the authoritarian dots from Budapest to Mar-a-Lago. Become a paid subscriber today .

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