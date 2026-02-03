Blue Amp Media

Diane Will
7h

Why is trump still here? Why hasn’t he been arrested? Just wtf is going on with republicans?! Call them constantly & make your demands & comments!

Peter Roest
6h

It’s always reassuring to see Trump living down to his own standards, under which the words “democracy” and “freedom” (and many others) have no objective meaning but encompass anything that Trump wants to do for any reason or for no reason other than that’s what he personally feels like doing at that particular second. If that makes him sound as if what he really wants is just to be a dictator, that’s only because that IS what he’s always really wanted. For Trump, democracy and freedom are not ends that we should pursue to create the society we want to have, they are tools Trump uses to create the society he wants to rule.

