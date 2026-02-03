Fund the fight back!

By David Shuster

The latest memorandum from the Trump administration’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) cheerfully announces with bureaucratic calm what once would have been answered by revolutionary era muskets: federal agents may enter private homes without a warrant signed by a judge.

According to internal documents disclosed by whistleblowers and reviewed by multiple news organizations, including The Washington Post and the Associated Press, this memo directs ICE officers to rely on internal “administrative warrants” — not warrants signed by a neutral judge — to forcibly enter residences to make arrests.

In practical terms, it gives the Trump administration license to break down doors without the traditional judicial oversight that has long been a cornerstone of American liberty.

This is not merely a policy adjustment. It is a confession—of contempt for the U.S. Constitution and for the intelligence of the American public.

The Fourth Amendment states in plain English that the government may not search or seize without a warrant issued by a neutral magistrate. It was written by our nation’s founders – people who had experienced firsthand the charms of having British agents, on behalf of King George the third, kicking in doors based on vague suspicions. The colonists found these encounters repugnant. The 4th amendment was their way of saying: never again. ICE’s memo is the modern Trump reply: just watch us.

The administration’s defenders insist this is all perfectly legal. The ICE agents, they say, carry “administrative warrants.” These are documents produced by Trump’s executive branch, approved by Trump’s executive branch, and executed by Trump’s executive branch. The neutral judge, part of that meddlesome judicial branch, is removed entirely. It amounts to government by self-approval, a system that would delight every petty despot from Julius Caesar to that narcissistic night manager at the local shopping mall.

To be clear, the controversy here is not about whether the Trump administration or any other should enforce immigration law. The United States, like all nations, has the sovereign right to enforce its borders and ensure compliance with immigration rules. But enforcement must proceed within the bounds of the U.S. Constitution.

The Trump team distinction between a real warrant and an administrative one is not legal hair-splitting. It is huge. A judicial warrant is an interruption. It forces the government to explain itself to someone who does not take orders from it. An administrative warrant is a permission slip the government writes to itself, like a child excusing his or her own absence from school. The fact that such a document is now offered as justification for forced entry into a home tells you everything you need to know about the Trump administration’s view of constitutional limits: the limits are optional, situational, and are best handled internally.

Naturally, the Trump goons are claiming this new policy is necessary. Immigration enforcement, they insist, requires speed, surprise, and force. If only we remove this one pesky safeguard, says MAGA world, order will finally reign. It is the same argument that has justified every overreach since governments were invented. And it’s been wrong every time.

Under Trump, what is most revealing now is not the brutality of the policy but its smugness. There is no apology and no acknowledgment or regret that something precious is being taken away, The memo treats warrantless entry as a minor procedural tweak, like changing office hours. The casualness is remarkable. It assumes that members of the public are so exhausted, distracted, or fearful that we will accept, as our new normal, armed agents entering our homes without a judge’s say-so.

Mark my words: This new Trump policy will not remain confined to immigration related raids. Once the principle is established that the executive branch may decide, on its own, when homes may be entered by force, the precedent will be set. Today the Trump administration agents will target undocumented migrants. Tomorrow, the Trump fascists will target anyone inconvenient enough to fall within the expanding MAGA definition of “enforcement necessity.” Journalists? Observers? Political opponents? Uppity citizens? Watch out.

Also, there is the matter of human reality. Homes are not abstractions. They contain families, children, the elderly, and the innocent. They are places of sleep, argument, refuge, and dignity. Authorizing a home invasion without independent oversight is trading a constitutional right for a third-world police tactic. This is not law enforcement. It is a declaration that the Trump team’s convenience outweighs everybody’s personal security or liberty.

In response to the ICE memo and aggressive new tactics, lawmakers have already begun to argue and posture. Many democrats and a few republicans are speaking out against the latest Trump erosion of our constitutional rights. But in our divided Congress, there will be no true oversight of the Trump administration. So, at some point, the courts will be asked to intervene and clean up the mess. Inevitably, the courts will rule in favor of the Constitution and demand that ICE stop the administrative warrant-based raids and require judicial warrants instead. But by then, a lot of people apprehended will have already been disappeared.

In the meantime, the administration continues to test how much constitutional rot the public is willing to tolerate. This has become the defining experiment of the Trump era: whether the Constitution can survive the tyrannical ambitions of Donald Trump, J.D. Vance, and Stephen Miller.

This episode should serve as a wake-up call. Whether you agree or disagree with the Trump administration’s immigration goals, no administration — Republican or Democrat — should be allowed to reinterpret the Constitution unilaterally.

If the Fourth Amendment can be waved aside by a memo, then it is no longer a constitutional right but a suggestion. And a nation that treats its fundamental protections as optional paperwork should not be surprised when the knock on the door for any of us comes without warning—and without a judge’s warrant.

