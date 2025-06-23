Trump Quenches His Bloodlust With Bombs in Iran
If you want blood, you got it. If you want blood, you got it. Blood on the streets, blood on the rocks. Blood in the gutter, every last drop - ACDC, “If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)”
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